Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.21, for a total value of $1,269,630.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,916.65. The trade was a 38.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3%
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $391.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.06. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $436.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.69.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
