Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Holdings Trimmed by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBKR. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,146,635. This trade represents a 29.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,972 shares of company stock valued at $15,746,449. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 9.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

