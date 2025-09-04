Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.76 and traded as low as C$12.46. Interfor shares last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 139,921 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interfor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.20.

Get Interfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFP

Interfor Stock Up 1.5%

Interfor Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$651.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

(Get Free Report)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.