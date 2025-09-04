Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

IVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Inventiva from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

