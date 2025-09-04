iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Up 181.5% in August

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 146,400 shares, anincreaseof181.5% from the July 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 342,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,631,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 143,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Trading Up 0.0%

CLOA opened at $51.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $52.12.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

