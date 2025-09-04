iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 188.2% in August

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 151,600 shares, anincreaseof188.2% from the July 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $627.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 711.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

