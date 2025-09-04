James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Digital Look reports.

James Cropper Stock Up 9.3%

Shares of LON CRPR opened at GBX 262.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.08. James Cropper has a 52-week low of GBX 125.15 and a 52-week high of GBX 324.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported GBX (55.10) earnings per share for the quarter. James Cropper had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that James Cropper will post 10.2657444 earnings per share for the current year.

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

