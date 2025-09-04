Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Head to Head Survey

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.1%. Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 1,527.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Janus Henderson Group pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

19.5% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Eagle Point Credit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Janus Henderson Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eagle Point Credit and Janus Henderson Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 1 1 1 3.00 Janus Henderson Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Eagle Point Credit currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.26%. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.50%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Janus Henderson Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Janus Henderson Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $179.77 million 3.25 $85.49 million $0.11 68.95 Janus Henderson Group $2.47 billion 2.77 $408.90 million $2.66 16.54

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit. Janus Henderson Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Point Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit 6.73% 13.49% 8.59% Janus Henderson Group 16.06% 12.01% 7.96%

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Eagle Point Credit on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

