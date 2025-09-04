Jeff Horing Sells 282,367 Shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 282,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $9,100,688.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,915,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,194,051.06. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Jeff Horing sold 260,802 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $8,465,632.92.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.59, a P/E/G ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39. nCino Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCNO. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 66,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of nCino by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

