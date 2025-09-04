John Mullen Sells 3,000 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $642,900.00. Following the sale, the president owned 140,489 shares in the company, valued at $30,106,792.70. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $219.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.39, a PEG ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.94 and a twelve month high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,874,000 after acquiring an additional 73,187 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,456,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 877.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 367,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,944,000 after acquiring an additional 329,863 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $520,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

