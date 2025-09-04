Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 155 to GBX 160 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 price target on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.50.

Johnson Service Group Stock Performance

JSG stock opened at GBX 154 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The firm has a market cap of £613.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,833.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.80. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.60 and a 1-year high of GBX 163.

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Service Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group provides high quality textile rental and related services across a range of sectors throughout the UK.

Our family of high quality businesses includes “Johnsons Workwear”, “Johnsons Hotel Linen”, “Johnsons Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Linen” and “Johnsons Restaurant & Catering Linen”, each of which provides a high-quality and reliable service combined with outstanding customer care.

Across our entire family, our priorities are always clear and everything we do centres on the core values of Johnson Service Group – quality, reliability and service.

A strategy to consistently create value for shareholders, deliver outstanding customer service and offer fulfilling careers to employees lies at the heart of our business.

