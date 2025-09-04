Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Westlake Corp. $WLK

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Westlake by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Westlake by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 305,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after buying an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Westlake by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Westlake by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Down 2.3%

Westlake stock opened at $84.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 0.92. Westlake Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $151.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Westlake had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Westlake from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Westlake from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Westlake from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

