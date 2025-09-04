Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 19,741 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. $MEG

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $33.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Montrose Environmental Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Montrose Environmental Group

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.