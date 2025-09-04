Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,302 Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,913,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,089,000 after purchasing an additional 730,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 369,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CEO Sean J. Kerins acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,984.48. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE ARW opened at $124.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

View Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.