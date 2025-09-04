Jump Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tidewater by 14.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Tidewater by 1.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Tidewater by 14.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tidewater by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,754.16. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $81.31.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $341.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

