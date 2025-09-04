Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,900 SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at about $94,194,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at about $46,875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SailPoint in the first quarter valued at about $42,585,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the first quarter worth about $23,213,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the first quarter worth about $20,813,000.

SailPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SAIL opened at $21.03 on Thursday. SailPoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SailPoint ( NASDAQ:SAIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on SailPoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stephens raised SailPoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised SailPoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SailPoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

