Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stake in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,387 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,627,478 shares in the company, valued at $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

