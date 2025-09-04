Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc $SB

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 25.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 870,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 178,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 548.6% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 179,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 151,964 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. Safe Bulkers, Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $5.24.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

