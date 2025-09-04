Jump Financial LLC Has $254,000 Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 5,960.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Calavo Growers by 626.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.46 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $190.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.75 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 1.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

