Jump Financial LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. $MSBI

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Midland States Bancorp worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $394.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.78. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is -166.23%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

