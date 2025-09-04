Jump Financial LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,059 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 16.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE DD opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

