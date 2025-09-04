Jump Financial LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,331 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, August 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Roku Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $98.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 3,360 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $285,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,834.75. The trade was a 39.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $2,006,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,467.31. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,692 shares of company stock valued at $29,206,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

