Jump Financial LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,007 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 1,881.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,763,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,882 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Samsara by 7.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,277,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,101 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 2,635,339.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,489 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 99.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,909,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,082,000 after acquiring an additional 952,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IOT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Zacks Research cut Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Samsara Trading Up 0.2%

IOT stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%.The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $6,332,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,240. The trade was a 67.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $6,701,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 367,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,492,447.64. This represents a 31.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,601,317 shares of company stock worth $100,422,783 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

