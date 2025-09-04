Jump Financial LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,912 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in NU by 286,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in NU by 74.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. raised its stake in NU by 43.6% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.96.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

