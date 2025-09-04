Jump Financial LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Sinclair, Inc. $SBGI

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sinclair by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sinclair by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34,423 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Research raised Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sinclair from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sinclair from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $979.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Sinclair had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.