Jump Financial LLC Has $310,000 Stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares $GGLS

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,910 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GGLS opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

