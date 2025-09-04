Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC $LXFR

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity at Luxfer

In other news, Director Sylvia Ann Stein sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $41,162.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,208.02. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Webster sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $50,206.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,411.46. This represents a 13.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.65. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $354.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

