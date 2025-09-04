Jump Financial LLC Invests $232,000 in The RMR Group Inc. $RMR

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20,880.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 336.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

RMR opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $527.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.20. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.06.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

