Jump Financial LLC Invests $253,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,598,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,089,000 after buying an additional 3,590,916 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5,144.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after buying an additional 271,123 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after buying an additional 248,700 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 474,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 741,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,692,000 after purchasing an additional 157,251 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BTI opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.