Jump Financial LLC Invests $261,000 in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,441,000 after buying an additional 2,552,276 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,177,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,722 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,578,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,550 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after purchasing an additional 907,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,170,000 after purchasing an additional 733,514 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.