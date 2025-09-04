Jump Financial LLC Invests $295,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2,693.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after acquiring an additional 56,561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3,508.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $499.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.77. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.52 and a 12-month high of $531.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.33.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total transaction of $4,317,082.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,623,404.34. The trade was a 24.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

