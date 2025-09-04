Jump Financial LLC Lowers Position in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 137,803 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Integras Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Integras Partners LLC now owns 82,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

