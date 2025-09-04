Jump Financial LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Unitil Corporation $UTL

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth $100,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth $99,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Stock Down 0.7%

UTL stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Unitil Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $807.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 9.54%.The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Analysts expect that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Unitil Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.