Jump Financial LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

