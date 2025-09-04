Jump Financial LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in GCM Grosvenor Inc. $GCMG

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. R Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 161.4% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth $172,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GCM Grosvenor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GCM Grosvenor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GCM Grosvenor news, insider Kathleen Patricia Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,738.90. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 77.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

