Jump Financial LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 61,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE SQM opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sociedad Quimica y Minera ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.21). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.29%.The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQM. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Read More

