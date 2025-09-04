Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in FrontView REIT, Inc. $FVR

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in FrontView REIT by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 765,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in FrontView REIT by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth $83,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the first quarter worth $704,000.

Get FrontView REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FrontView REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Insider Transactions at FrontView REIT

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank purchased 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,931.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,401.88. The trade was a 118.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

FrontView REIT stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $269.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.37%.

FrontView REIT Profile

(Free Report)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FrontView REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FrontView REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.