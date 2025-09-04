Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,352,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 153,992 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,965.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 551,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 525,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

