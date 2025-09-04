Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Spok Holdings, Inc. $SPOK

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Spok as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spok by 62.2% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 309.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,832.73. The trade was a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $193,103.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,394.03. The trade was a 21.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Spok Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $371.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.76.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Spok had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Spok has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spok Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 150.60%.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Stories

