Jump Financial LLC Purchases 11,244 Shares of eHealth, Inc. $EHTH

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,199,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in eHealth by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 537,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 360,126 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 183,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHTH. UBS Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of EHTH opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

