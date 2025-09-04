Jump Financial LLC Purchases 5,192 Shares of The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 89.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,987,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,705,000 after buying an additional 1,411,912 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth about $15,117,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 84,261.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 596,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 595,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,634,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,509,000 after buying an additional 536,071 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,012,000 after buying an additional 464,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

