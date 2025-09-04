Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Sunoco LP $SUN

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sunoco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Sunoco by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,608,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,192,000 after buying an additional 128,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.58. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $59.88.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.9088 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 179.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

