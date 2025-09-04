Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,199 Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL opened at $293.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $309.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.06.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

