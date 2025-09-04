Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 13,917 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 2,930 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

