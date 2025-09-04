Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 33,962 MeiraGTx Holdings PLC $MGTX

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 3,606.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 1,737.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $7.33 on Thursday. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 415.39% and a negative return on equity of 314.44%. Research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MeiraGTx

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $378,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,361,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,851,019.51. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $204,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 853,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,271,768.88. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

