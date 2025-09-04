Jump Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,042,000 after buying an additional 202,740 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,819,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,279,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,717,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,265,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,535,000 after buying an additional 107,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,810,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 46.63%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

