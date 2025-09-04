Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ooma, Inc. $OOMA

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Ooma worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ooma by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ooma by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

Insider Activity at Ooma

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $142,470.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,268.79. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $154,219.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 241,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,636.83. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,329 shares of company stock valued at $556,082. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.62 and a beta of 1.30. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.

Ooma Profile

(Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.