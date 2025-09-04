Jump Financial LLC Sells 10,644 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,644 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 413.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $998,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 price target (up from $306.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $200.02 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $203.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.16.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $216.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

