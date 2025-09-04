Jump Financial LLC Sells 13,209 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. $DSP

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,209 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Viant Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,265 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $173,506.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,706,293.88. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max O. Valdes sold 4,838 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $69,135.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,535.39. This trade represents a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $359,838 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSP shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viant Technology

Viant Technology Stock Down 1.3%

DSP stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Viant Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $632.02 million, a PE ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.