Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. $HIPO

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hippo were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIPO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 91,969 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hippo by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hippo news, CEO Richard Mccathron sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,113 shares in the company, valued at $16,085,842. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Len Fw Investor, Llc sold 514,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $14,488,084.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,476,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,760,695.06. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 519,028 shares of company stock worth $14,638,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hippo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hippo from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Hippo Stock Down 0.2%

Hippo stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $812.42 million, a P/E ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.30. Hippo had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Further Reading

